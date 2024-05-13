Kosher Madness
Yaki-Ko
Takos
- Veggie Tacos$15.00
- Chicken Breast Takos
Hard or soft tacos with marinated chicken breast topped with asian slaw.$18.00
- Spicy Chicken Takos
Hard or soft tacos with spicy chicken topped with asian slaw.$18.00
- Chicken Katsu Takos
Hard or soft breaded marinated chicken topped with asian slaw.$18.00
- Bulgogi Takos
Hard or Soft Taco shells with marinated bulgolgi and Asian Slaw.$20.00
- Steak Takos
Hard or soft tacos marinated steak topped with asian slaw.$20.00
- Spicy Steak Takos
Hard or soft tacos with spicy steak topped with asian slaw.$20.00
Medium Bowls
- Medium Chicken Breast Teriyaki
Chicken breast topped with homemade teriyaki sauce, served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$20.00
- Medium Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken breast topped with homemade teriyaki sauce with hot sauce, served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$20.00
- Medium Chicken Katsu
Chicken breast seasoned with panko crumbs topped with in-house teriyaki sauce , served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$20.00
- Medium Orange Tofu$20.00
- Medium Spicy Orange Tofu$20.00
- Medium Orange Chicken
The best kosher tangy orange chicken, in-house , served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$22.00
- Medium Spicy Orange Chicken$22.00
- Medium Orange Beef
Tangy orange beef served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$22.00
- Medium Spicy Orange Beef$22.00
- Medium Steak Teriyaki
Thinly slices steak cooked hibachi style topped with our in-house teriyaki sauce with white rice and stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$20.00
- Medium Spicy Steak Teriyaki
Thinly slices steak cooked hibachi style topped with our in-house spicy teriyaki sauce with white rice and stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$20.00
- Medium Korean Bulgogi Steak
Our most popular dish - Korean sweet steak bulgogiThinly slices steak cooked hibachi style topped with our in-house teriyaki sauce with white rice and stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$22.00
- Medium Mongolian Steak
Mongolian steak with white onions & scallions .$22.00
- Medium Bell Pepper Steak
Steak, red & green bell peppers, white onions & scallions$22.00
- Medium Kung Pao Chicken
- Medium Kung Pao Steak$22.00
- Medium Broccoli Steak$22.00