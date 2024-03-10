Kosher Madness
Yaki-Ko
Takos
- Chicken Breast Takos$18.00
Hard or soft tacos with marinated chicken breast topped with asian slaw.
- Spicy Chicken Takos$18.00
Hard or soft tacos with spicy chicken topped with asian slaw.
- Chicken Katsu Takos$18.00
Hard or soft breaded marinated chicken topped with asian slaw.
- Bulgogi Takos$20.00
Hard or Soft Taco shells with marinated bulgolgi and Asian Slaw.
- Shaved Steak Takos$20.00
Hard or soft tacos marinated steak topped with asian slaw.
- Spicy Steak Takos$20.00
Hard or soft tacos with spicy steak topped with asian slaw.
Medium Bowls
- Medium Chicken Breast Teriyaki$20.00
Chicken breast topped with homemade teriyaki sauce, served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice
- Medium Spicy Chicken Teriyaki$20.00
Chicken breast topped with homemade teriyaki sauce with hot sauce, served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice
- Medium Chicken Katsu$20.00
Chicken breast seasoned with panko crumbs topped with in-house teriyaki sauce , served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice
- Medium Orange Chicken$22.00
The best kosher tangy orange chicken, in-house , served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice
- Medium Orange Beef$22.00
Tangy orange beef served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice
- Medium Steak Teriyaki$22.00
Thinly slices steak cooked hibachi style topped with our in-house teriyaki sauce with white rice and stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice
- Medium Spicy Steak Teriyaki$22.00
Thinly slices steak cooked hibachi style topped with our in-house spicy teriyaki sauce with white rice and stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice
- Medium Korean Bulgogi Steak$22.00
Our most popular dish - Korean sweet steak bulgogiThinly slices steak cooked hibachi style topped with our in-house teriyaki sauce with white rice and stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice
- Medium Mongolian Steak$22.00
Mongolian steak with white onions & scallions .
- Medium Bell Pepper Steak$22.00
Steak, red & green bell peppers, white onions & scallions
- Medium Saltado De Pollo$22.00
- Medium Lomo Saltado$22.00
Large Bowls
- Large Chicken Breast Teriyaki$24.00
Chicken breast topped with homemade teriyaki sauce, served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice
- Large Spicy Chicken Teriyaki$24.00
Chicken breast topped with homemade teriyaki sauce with hot sauce, served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice
- Large Chicken Katsu$24.00
Chicken breast seasoned with panko crumbs topped with in-house teriyaki sauce , served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice
- Large Orange Chicken$26.00
The best kosher tangy orange chicken, in-house , served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice
- Large Orange Beef$26.00
Tangy orange beef served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice
- Large Steak Teriyaki$26.00
Thinly slices steak cooked hibachi style topped with our in-house teriyaki sauce with white rice and stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice
- Large Spicy Steak Teriyaki$26.00
Thinly slices steak cooked hibachi style topped with our in-house spicy teriyaki sauce with white rice and stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice
- Large Korean Bulgogi Steak$26.00
Our most popular dish - Korean sweet steak bulgogiThinly slices steak cooked hibachi style topped with our in-house teriyaki sauce with white rice and stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice
- Large Mongolian Steak$26.00
Mongolian steak with white onions & scallions
- Large Bell Pepper Steak$26.00
Steak, red & green bell peppers, white onions & scallions
- Large Tomato Steak$26.00
Steak, tomato, mushrooms, white onions & scallions
- Large Saltado De Pollo$26.00
- Large Lomo Saltado$26.00
Burrito Wraps
- Chicken Burrito$20.00
Teriyaki chicken breast, rice, and sauteed veggies wrapped up in a tortilla.
- Spicy Chicken Burrito$20.00
Marinated spicy chicken breast, white rice, and sauteed vegetables wrapped in a soft tortilla.
- Chicken Katsu Burrito$20.00
Chicken breast coated with panko and deep fried, with white rice and sauteed vegetables wrapped in a soft tortilla.
- Orange Chicken Burrito$20.00
Our famous orange chicken with white rice, sauteed vegetables wrapped in a soft tortilla.
- Bulgogi Steak Burrito$22.00
Our bulgolgi steak with white rice, and sauteed vegetables wrapped in a soft tortilla.
- Orange Beef Burrito$22.00
Our tangy orange beef with white rice sauteed vegetables wrapped in a soft tortilla.
- Steak Burrito$22.00
Juicy marinated steak with white sauce sauteed vegetables wrapped in a soft tortilla.
- Spicy Steak Burrito$22.00
Spicy marinated steak with white rice sauteed vegetables wrapped in a tortilla.
Madness Fried Rice & Lo Mein
- Vegetable Fried Rice$14.00
Soba noodles with cabbage and white onion tossed in our house marinade.
- Chicken Fried Rice$17.00
- Beef Fried Rice$17.00
Steak noodles with cabbage and white onion tossed in our house marinade.
- Vegetable Lo Mein$17.00
- Chicken Lo Mein$19.00
- Beef Lo Mein$19.00
Steak noodles with cabbage and white onion tossed in our house marinade.
Salads
Ramen Bowls
- Tofu Ramen$20.00
apanese ramen noodle soup Served in a chicken ginger broth with tofu Comes with Stir fried vegetables(Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions and Mushrooms )& hard boiled egg.
- Chicken Ramen$22.00
apanese ramen noodle soup Served in a chicken ginger broth with tofu Comes with Stir fried vegetables(Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions and Mushrooms)
- Steak Ramen$24.00
apanese ramen noodle soup Served in a chicken ginger broth with beef. Comes with Stir fried vegetables(Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions and Mushrooms)& hard boiled egg.
Sides
- 4 Pieces Veggie Eggroll$10.00
- 5 Pieces Veggie Wonton$9.00
Our handmade in house Veggie fried wonton.
- 4 Pieces Chicken Eggroll$12.00
Homemade chicken and vegetable fried to a crisp eggrolls.
- 5 Pieces Chicken Wonton$12.00
Our homemade chicken breast wonton.
- Tangy Beef Egg Rolls$14.00
Our handmade beef and vegetable eggrolls fried to a crisp.
- 5 Tangy Beef Wonton$14.00
Our homemade tangy beef wontons.
- White Rice$6.00
Our white asian rice.
- Stir-Fried Vegetables$9.00
Zucchini, white onion, white cabbage, mushroom saute
Extra Sauces
Skewer Madness
Pita Wrap
- Beef Koobideh Pita Wrap$18.00
Original Persian marinated koobideh kabob. Served With a Flat Pita, garlic spread, lettuce - tomato Red Onions Sumac & Drip
- Chicken Shawarma Pita Wrap$18.00
Our juicy seasoned shawarma wrapped with your choice of salads in a warm pita.
- Chicken Boneless Pita Wrap$18.00
Fresh chicken breast marinated in our special marinade served With a Flat Pita, garlic spread, lettuce - tomato Red Onions Sumac & Drip
- Chicken Thigh Pita Wrap$18.00
Skinless, chicken thighs saffron marinade served With a Flat Pita, garlic spread, lettuce - tomato Red Onions Sumac & Drip
- Steak Shawarma Pita Wrap$20.00
Shaved thin slices of black Angus steak in our shawarma spices, add your favorite salads, wrapped in a warm pita.
Plates
- Beef Koobideh Plate$26.00
Our juicy saffron seasoned ground beef koobideh kabob with basmati rice, grilled tomato and onion sumac.
- Chicken Boneless Plate$26.00
Fresh chicken breast marinated in our special marinade, served with white basmati rice, grilled tomato and onion sumac.
- Chicken Thigh Plate$26.00
Skinless, chicken thighs saffron marinade, served with white basmati rice, grilled tomato with onion sumac.
- Shish Kabob Plate$26.00
The softest part of London broil very lean. Marinated in our in house seasoning, served with white basmati rice, grilled tomato and onion sumac.
- Beef Soltani Plate$32.00
One beef koobideh skewer and one shish kabob skewer. Flame broiled, served with basmati white rice, grilled tomato and onion sumac.
- Royal Feast$42.00
One skewer of shish kabob and one skewer of chicken thigh, served with basmati white rice, grilled tomato, and onion sumac.
- Shahs Feast$75.00
2 skewers of beef koobideh, 1 skewers of chicken thigh kabob, and 1 skewers of shish kabob, served family style with white rice & grilled tomatoes
- Family Feast$149.00
4 skewers of beef koobideh, 2 skewers of chicken thigh kabob, 2 skewers of shish kabob, served family style with white rice & grilled tomatoes
A La Carte Skewers
- Beef Koobideh$13.00
Our juicy seasoned ground beef koobideh kabob
- Chicken Boneless$17.00
Fresh chicken breast marinated in our special saffron marinade
- Chicken Thigh$17.00
Skinless, chicken thighs marinated in our special saffron marinade
- Shish Kabob$20.00
Marinated over night in our special saffron marinade. Cooked medium
Ta-Eem Grill
Pita Wrap
- Pita Wrap Chicken Shawarma$18.00
Our Taeem chicken shawarma seasoned to perfection , choose your salads , wrapped up in a warm pita.
- Pita Wrap Grilled Chicken Breast$18.00
Taeem marinated grilled chicken breast wrapped up in pita with your choice of salads.
- Pita Wrap Beef Kabob$18.00
Juicy kabob mixed with cilantro wrapped in a pita with your choice of salads.
- Pita Wrap Falafel$18.00
Vegan friendly house falafel wrapped up in pita with your choice of salads inside.
- Pita Wrap Pargiot$18.00
Our seasoned grilled chicken thigh wrapped up in pita with your choices of salads inside.
- Pita Wrap Steak Shawarma$20.00
Steak shawarma wrapped in a pita, with your choice of salads inside.
- Pita Wrap Schnitzel$18.00
Crispy breaded chicken breast wrapped in pita with your choice of salads inside.
Baguette
Laffa
- Laffa Chicken Shawarma$20.00
- Laffa Grilled Chicken Breast$20.00
- Laffa Beef Kabob$20.00
Taeem kabob with cilantro inside of a fluffy baguette with your choice of salads inside.
- Laffa Falafel$20.00
Our house vegan friendly falafel in a fresh baguette with your choice of salads inside.
- Laffa Pargiot$20.00
- Laffa Steak Shawarma$22.00
Our delicious Taeem beef shwarma inside a warm baguette with your choice of salads inside.
- Laffa Schnitzel$20.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast deep fried inside of a fluffy baguette with your choice of salads inside.
Plate
Mezze Platter
Sides
Burger Madness
Burger Madness
- Angus Beef Burger$15.00
A juicy 1/3 lb beef patty made daily from our special blend.
- Pulled Beef BBQ$18.00
Slow cooked juicy pulled beef in your ;choice of bun.
- Grilled Chicken Breast$17.00
Seasoned grilled chicken breast as a delicious sandwich.
- Crispy Chicken Burger$19.00
Juicy chicken breast dipped in our madness batter.
- Kids Chicken Fingers Fries$15.00
5 pieces fingers 12 & under
Fry Madness
- French Fries$6.00
- Seasoned Fries$7.00
- Pastrami Fries$16.00
Grilled pastrami, beef bacon, grilled onions and crispy fries drizzled with garlic mayo & chipotle
- Chicken Poppers$16.00
Breaded chicken breast tossed with your choice
- BBQ Beef Fries$18.00
BBQ pulled beef, grilled onion, crispy fries, garlic mayo & chipotle