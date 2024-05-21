Kosher Madness
Yaki-Ko
Takos
- Veggie Tacos$15.00
- Chicken Breast Takos
Hard or soft tacos with marinated chicken breast topped with asian slaw.$18.00
- Spicy Chicken Takos
Hard or Soft Corn Tortilla TaKos with Spicy Chicken Topped With Our Madness Asian Slaw.$18.00
- Chicken Katsu Takos
Hard or soft breaded marinated chicken topped with asian slaw.$18.00
- Bulgogi Takos
Hard or Soft Taco shells with marinated bulgolgi and Asian Slaw.$20.00
- Steak Takos
Hard or soft tacos marinated steak topped with asian slaw.$20.00
- Spicy Steak Takos
Hard or soft tacos with spicy steak topped with asian slaw.$20.00
Medium Bowls
- Medium Chicken Breast Teriyaki
Chicken breast topped with homemade teriyaki sauce, served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$20.00
- Medium Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken breast topped with homemade teriyaki sauce with hot sauce, served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$20.00
- Medium Chicken Katsu
Chicken breast seasoned with panko crumbs topped with in-house teriyaki sauce , served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$20.00
- Medium Orange Tofu$20.00
- Medium Spicy Orange Tofu$20.00
- Medium Orange Chicken
The best kosher tangy orange chicken, in-house , served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$22.00
- Medium Spicy Orange Chicken$22.00
- Medium Orange Beef
Tangy orange beef served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$22.00
- Medium Spicy Orange Beef$22.00
- Medium Steak Teriyaki
Thinly slices steak cooked hibachi style topped with our in-house teriyaki sauce with white rice and stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$20.00
- Medium Spicy Steak Teriyaki
Thinly slices steak cooked hibachi style topped with our in-house spicy teriyaki sauce with white rice and stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$20.00
- Medium Korean Bulgogi Steak
Our most popular dish - Korean sweet steak bulgogiThinly slices steak cooked hibachi style topped with our in-house teriyaki sauce with white rice and stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$22.00
- Medium Mongolian Steak
Mongolian steak with white onions & scallions .$22.00
- Medium Bell Pepper Steak
Steak, red & green bell peppers, white onions & scallions$22.00
- Medium Kung Pao Chicken
Mongolian steak with white onions & scallions .$22.00
- Medium Kung Pao Steak$22.00
- Medium Broccoli Chicken$22.00
- Medium Broccoli Steak$22.00
Large Bowls
- Large Chicken Breast Teriyaki
Chicken breast topped with homemade teriyaki sauce, served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$24.00
- Large Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken breast topped with homemade teriyaki sauce with hot sauce, served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$24.00
- Large Chicken Katsu
Chicken breast seasoned with panko crumbs topped with in-house teriyaki sauce , served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$24.00
- Large Orange Tofu$24.00
- Large Spicy Orange Tofu$24.00
- Large Orange Chicken
The best kosher tangy orange chicken, in-house , served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$26.00
- Large Spicy Orange Chicken$26.00
- Large Orange Beef
Tangy orange beef served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$26.00
- Large Spicy Orange Beef$26.00
- Large Steak Teriyaki
Thinly slices steak cooked hibachi style topped with our in-house teriyaki sauce with white rice and stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$24.00
- Large Spicy Steak Teriyaki
Thinly slices steak cooked hibachi style topped with our in-house spicy teriyaki sauce with white rice and stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$24.00
- Large Korean Bulgogi Steak
Our most popular dish - Korean sweet steak bulgogiThinly slices steak cooked hibachi style topped with our in-house teriyaki sauce with white rice and stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$26.00
- Large Mongolian Steak
Mongolian steak with white onions & scallions$26.00
- Large Bell Pepper Steak
Steak, red & green bell peppers, white onions & scallions$26.00
- Large Kung Pao Chicken$26.00
- Large Kung Pao Steak$26.00
- Large Broccoli Steak$26.00
- Large Broccoli Chicken$26.00
Yakiko Wraps
- Veggie Wrap YK$15.00
- Chicken Wrap YK
Teriyaki chicken breast, rice, and sauteed veggies wrapped up in a tortilla.$20.00
- Spicy Chicken Wrap YK
Marinated spicy chicken breast, white rice, and sauteed vegetables wrapped in a soft tortilla.$20.00
- Chicken Katsu Wrap YK
Chicken breast coated with panko and deep fried, with white rice and sauteed vegetables wrapped in a soft tortilla.$20.00
- Orange Chicken Wrap YK
Our famous orange chicken with white rice, sauteed vegetables wrapped in a soft tortilla.$20.00
- Bulgogi Steak Wrap YK
Our bulgolgi steak with white rice, and sauteed vegetables wrapped in a soft tortilla.$22.00
- Orange Beef Wrap YK
Our tangy orange beef with white rice sauteed vegetables wrapped in a soft tortilla.$22.00
- Steak Wrap YK
Juicy marinated steak with white sauce sauteed vegetables wrapped in a soft tortilla.$22.00
- Spicy Steak Wrap YK
Spicy marinated steak with white rice sauteed vegetables wrapped in a tortilla.$22.00
Madness Fried Rice & Lo Mein
- Plain Lo Mein$11.00
- Vegetable Lo Mein$17.00
- Chicken Lo Mein$19.00
- Beef Lo Mein
Steak noodles with cabbage and white onion tossed in our house marinade.$19.00
- Vegetable Fried Rice
Soba noodles with cabbage and white onion tossed in our house marinade.$14.00
- Chicken Fried Rice$17.00
- Beef Fried Rice
Steak noodles with cabbage and white onion tossed in our house marinade.$17.00
Salads
- Crunchy Asian Chicken Salad
Chicken breast, napa cabbage, red cabbage, edamame, celery, carrots, cilantro, green onion, peanuts & wonton strips$26.00
- Yaki-Ko Steak Salad
Steak, lettuce, red bell pepper, edamame, cucumber & yakisoba noodles,$26.00
- OUT OF STOCKPlum Chinese Chicken Salad
Chicken breast, lettuce, green onions, almonds, bean sprouts, wontons stripes,sesame seeds, with a chines plum dressing.OUT OF STOCK$26.00
Ramen Bowls
- Tofu Ramen
Japanese Ramen Noodle Soup Served in a Ginger Broth with Tofu. Comes with Stir Fried Vegetables(Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions and Mushrooms )& a Hard Boiled Egg.$20.00
- Chicken Ramen
Japanese Ramen Noodle Soup Served in a Ginger Broth with Chicken. Comes with Stir Fried Vegetables(Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions and Mushrooms )& a Hard Boiled Egg.$22.00
- Steak Ramen
Japanese Ramen Noodle Soup Served in a Ginger Broth with Steak. Comes with Stir Fried Vegetables(Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions and Mushrooms )& a Hard Boiled Egg.$24.00
Sides
- 4 Piece Veggie Eggrolls$10.00
- 4 Piece Chicken Eggroll
Homemade chicken and vegetable fried to a crisp eggrolls.$12.00
- 4 Piece Tangy Beef Egg Rolls
Our handmade beef and vegetable eggrolls fried to a crisp.$14.00
- 5 Piece Veggie Wontons
Our handmade in house Veggie fried wonton.$9.00
- 5 Piece Chicken Wonton
Our homemade chicken breast wonton.$12.00
- 5 Piece Tangy Beef Wonton
Our homemade tangy beef wontons.$14.00
- Garlic Edemame$9.00
- Stir-Fried Vegetables
Zucchini, white onion, white cabbage, mushroom saute$9.00
- White Rice
Our white asian rice.$6.00
Extra Sauces
Skewer\Taeem Madness
Skewer Madness
- Pita Wrap
8" Flat pita bread- Garlic paste - Lettuce - Tomato - Onions with your choice of 2 Salateem.$15.00
- Baguette
12" Baguette- Garlic paste - Lettuce - Tomato - Onions with your choice of 2 Salateem.$20.00
- Plate
Pick your Protein, pick your carb fries or rice, and choose 2 slateem.$23.00
- Tacos
Choose either all hard tacos or soft shell. Your protein topped with shredded lettuce - Tomato - Red onions & Cilantro.$20.00
- Burrito Wrap
12" White or whole wheat tortilla - Lettuce - Tomato - Onions - Black Beans - White rice - your choice of 2 Salateem.$22.00
- Salad
Large Salad bowl - Lettuce - Cherry tomato - Cucumber - Red onion - Black Bean & your choice of 2 Salateem.$23.00
- Beef Soltani
Grilled Ground Beef Mixed with Fresh Herbs, Garlic, Onions and Spices.*Not Available As Tacos$34.00
- Royal Feast
ONE SKEWER OF SHISH KABOB ONE SKEWER OF CHICKEN THIGH$42.00
- Shahs Feast
2 skewers of beef koobideh 1 skewers of chicken thigh kabob 1 skewers of shish kabob Served family style with white rice & grilled tomato’s 1/2 pound Hummus - 1/2 Pound Shirazi Salad$69.00
- Family Feast
4 skewers of beef koobideh 2 skewers of chicken thigh kabob 2 skewers of shish kabob Served family style with white rice & grilled tomato’s 1 Pound Hummus - 1 Pound Shirazi Salad$139.00
Burger Madness
Burger Madness
- Angus Beef Burger
A juicy 1/3 lb beef patty made daily from our special blend.$15.00
- OUT OF STOCKPulled Beef BBQ
Slow cooked juicy pulled beef on your choice of bun.OUT OF STOCK$18.00
- Grilled Chicken Breast
Seasoned grilled chicken breast as a delicious sandwich.$17.00
- Crispy Chicken Burger
Juicy chicken breast dipped in our madness batter.$19.00
- Kids Chicken Fingers Fries
5 pieces fingers 12 & under$15.00
- Jr. Orange Chicken Bowl$16.00
Fry Madness
- In House Cut French Fries$7.00
- In House Cut Seasoned Fries$8.00
- Pastrami Fries
Grilled pastrami, beef bacon, grilled onions and crispy fries drizzled with garlic mayo & chipotle$16.00
- Chicken Poppers
Breaded chicken breast tossed with your choice$16.00
- BBQ Beef Fries
BBQ pulled beef, grilled onion, crispy fries, garlic mayo & chipotle$18.00
- MAD Shawarma Fries$18.00
- Bulgolgi Fries$18.00
Sandwich
- Grilled Chicken Pesto
Grilled Chicken Breast - Tomato - Topped with Pest Aioli Sauce.$24.00
- Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly Sliced Steak - Green Bell Peppers - Grilled Onion - Melted Vegan Cheddar Cheese.$22.00
- Pastrami & Bacon Melt
Thinly Sliced Pastrami - Candied Bacon - Mushroom - Grilled Onion - Melted Vegan Cheddar Cheese - Topped with our Chipotle Aioli Sauce$24.00
Salads
- Mad Cobb Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, corn, red onions, pastrami, beef bacon & grilled chicken breast, topped with garlic mayo$26.00
- Cesar Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast tomato - cucumber - Corn Red onions - Pastrami - beef bacon & topped with garlic aioli$26.00
- Chipotle Steak Salad
Grilled steak -tomato - cucumber - Corn Red onions - Pastrami - beef bacon - topped with chpotle aioli$26.00
- Crispy Chicken Salad$26.00
Drinks
Beverages
- Sprite$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Coke Zero$3.00
- OUT OF STOCKDiet Coke Caffeine FreeOUT OF STOCK$3.00
- Cream Soda$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Root Beer$3.50
- Black Cherry Soda$3.50
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Orange Crush$3.50
- Snapple Mango$3.50
- Snapple Peach$3.50
- Snapple Pink$3.50
- OUT OF STOCKSnapple Strawberry KiwiOUT OF STOCK$3.50
- Snapple Raspberry$3.50
- Aqua Panna Water$3.00
- Mountain Spring Water 11.3$3.50
- OUT OF STOCKMountain Valley Sparkling 11.3OUT OF STOCK$3.50
- OUT OF STOCKMountain Spring Water 16.9FlOUT OF STOCK$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKMountain Valley Sparking 16.9OUT OF STOCK$5.00
- Pellegrino 16.9oz$5.00