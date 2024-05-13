Add Some Madness To Your Life!!!
Yaki-Ko
Takos
- Veggie Tacos$15.00
- Chicken Breast Takos
Hard or soft tacos with marinated chicken breast topped with asian slaw.$18.00
- Spicy Chicken Takos
Hard or soft tacos with spicy chicken topped with asian slaw.$18.00
- Chicken Katsu Takos
Hard or soft breaded marinated chicken topped with asian slaw.$18.00
- Bulgogi Takos
Hard or Soft Taco shells with marinated bulgolgi and Asian Slaw.$20.00
- Steak Takos
Hard or soft tacos marinated steak topped with asian slaw.$20.00
- Spicy Steak Takos
Hard or soft tacos with spicy steak topped with asian slaw.$20.00
Medium Bowls
- Medium Chicken Breast Teriyaki
Chicken breast topped with homemade teriyaki sauce, served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$20.00
- Medium Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken breast topped with homemade teriyaki sauce with hot sauce, served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$20.00