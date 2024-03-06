Kosher Madness
Asian Fusion
Appetizers & Sides
- 4 Piece Veggie Eggrolls$10.00
- 4 Piece Chicken Eggroll
Homemade chicken and vegetable fried to a crisp eggrolls.$12.00
- 4 Piece Tangy Beef Egg Rolls
Our handmade beef and vegetable eggrolls fried to a crisp.$14.00
- 5 Piece Veggie Wontons
Our handmade in house Veggie fried wonton.$9.00
- 5 Piece Chicken Wonton
Our homemade chicken breast wonton.$12.00
- 5 Piece Tangy Beef Wonton
Our homemade tangy beef wontons.$14.00
- Garlic Edemame
Garlic Infused Edamame$9.00
- Stir-Fried Vegetables
Zucchini, white onion, white cabbage, mushroom saute$9.00
- White Rice
White Asian Sticky Rice.$6.00
Salads
- Crunchy Asian Chicken Salad
Chicken breast, napa cabbage, red cabbage, edamame, celery, carrots, cilantro, green onion, peanuts & wonton strips$24.00
- Steak Salad
Steak, lettuce, red bell pepper, edamame, cucumber & yakisoba noodles,$26.00
- Plum Chinese Chicken Salad
Chicken breast, lettuce, green onions, almonds, bean sprouts, wontons stripes,sesame seeds, with a chines plum dressing.$26.00
Ramen Bowls
- Tofu Ramen
Japanese Ramen Noodle Soup Served in a Ginger Broth with Tofu. Comes with Stir Fried Vegetables(Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions and Mushrooms )& a Hard Boiled Egg.$20.00
- Chicken Ramen
Japanese Ramen Noodle Soup Served in a Ginger Broth with Chicken. Comes with Stir Fried Vegetables(Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions and Mushrooms )& a Hard Boiled Egg.$22.00
- Steak Ramen
Japanese Ramen Noodle Soup Served in a Ginger Broth with Steak. Comes with Stir Fried Vegetables(Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions and Mushrooms )& a Hard Boiled Egg.$24.00
Takos
- Veggie Tacos$15.00
- Chicken Breast Takos
Hard or soft tacos with marinated chicken breast topped with asian slaw.$18.00
- Spicy Chicken Takos
Hard or Soft Corn Tortilla TaKos with Spicy Chicken Topped With Our Madness Asian Slaw.$18.00
- Chicken Katsu Takos
Hard or soft breaded marinated chicken topped with asian slaw.$18.00
- Bulgogi Takos
Hard or Soft Taco shells with marinated bulgolgi and Asian Slaw.$20.00
- Steak Takos
Hard or soft tacos marinated steak topped with asian slaw.$20.00
- Spicy Steak Takos
Hard or soft tacos with spicy steak topped with asian slaw.$20.00
Bowls
- Chicken Breast Teriyaki Bowl
Chicken breast topped with homemade teriyaki sauce, served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$20.00
- Spicy Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Chicken breast topped with homemade teriyaki sauce with hot sauce, served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$20.00
- Chicken Katsu Bowl
Chicken breast seasoned with panko crumbs topped with in-house teriyaki sauce , served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$20.00
- Orange Tofu Bowl$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Spicy Orange Tofu Bowl$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Orange Chicken Bowl
The best kosher tangy orange chicken, in-house , served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$22.00
- Spicy Orange Chicken Bowl
Our Famous Orange Chicken Bowl With A Drizzle of Hot Sauce.$22.00
- Orange Beef Bowl
Tangy orange beef served with white rice stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$22.00
- Spicy Orange Beef Bowl
Our Orange Steak With A Drizzle of Hot Sauce.$22.00
- Steak Teriyaki Bowl
Thinly slices steak cooked hibachi style topped with our in-house teriyaki sauce with white rice and stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$20.00
- Spicy Steak Teriyaki Bowl
Thinly slices steak cooked hibachi style topped with our in-house spicy teriyaki sauce with white rice and stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$20.00
- Korean Bulgogi Steak Bowl
Our most popular dish - Korean sweet steak bulgogiThinly slices steak cooked hibachi style topped with our in-house teriyaki sauce with white rice and stir fried vegetables (Cabbage, Zucchini, Onions & Mushrooms) Fried rice$22.00
- Mongolian Steak Bowl
Mongolian steak with white onions & scallions .$22.00
- Kung Pao Chicken Bowl
Chicken With Onions, Bell Peppers, Peanuts, In Our Homemade Kung Pao Sauce.$22.00
- Kung Pao Steak Bowl
Steak, Bell Peppers, White Onion, Scallions With Our Homemade Kung Pao Marinade.$22.00
- Broccoli Chicken Bowl
Chicken and Broccoli Made With Our Homemade Marinade.$22.00
- Broccoli Steak Bowl
Our Delicious Steak and Broccoli Plate made with homemade sauce.$22.00
Wraps
- Veggie Wrap$15.00
- Chicken Wrap
Teriyaki chicken breast, rice, and sauteed veggies wrapped up in a tortilla.$20.00
- Spicy Chicken Wrap
Marinated spicy chicken breast, white rice, and sauteed vegetables wrapped in a soft tortilla.$20.00
- Chicken Katsu Wrap
Chicken breast coated with panko and deep fried, with white rice and sauteed vegetables wrapped in a soft tortilla.$20.00
- Orange Chicken Wrap
Our famous orange chicken with white rice, sauteed vegetables wrapped in a soft tortilla.$20.00
- Bulgogi Steak Wrap
Our bulgolgi steak with white rice, and sauteed vegetables wrapped in a soft tortilla.$22.00
- Orange Beef Wrap
Our tangy orange beef with white rice sauteed vegetables wrapped in a soft tortilla.$22.00
- Steak Wrap
Juicy marinated steak with white sauce sauteed vegetables wrapped in a soft tortilla.$22.00
- Spicy Steak Wrap
Spicy marinated steak with white rice sauteed vegetables wrapped in a tortilla.$22.00
Fried Rice & Lo Mein
- Plain Lo Mein
Our Regular Noodles Plain$11.00
- Vegetable Lo Mein
Our Noodles With Sauted Veggies$17.00
- Chicken Lo Mein
Delicious Noodles With Chicken & Sauted Veggies.$19.00
- Beef Lo Mein
Steak noodles with cabbage and white onion tossed in our house marinade.$19.00
- Vegetable Fried Rice
Soba noodles with cabbage and white onion tossed in our house marinade.$14.00
- Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice With Suated Veggies.$17.00
- Beef Fried Rice
Steak noodles with cabbage and white onion tossed in our house marinade.$17.00
Extra Sauces
Bunz
Fry
- In House Cut French Fries
Home Made Cut Potatoes Fries.$6.00
- Homemade Onion Rings
Hand Battered Onion Rings Daily!$10.00
- Chilli Fries
All Beef Chili & Home Made Crispy Fries$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chili V.Cheese Fries
All Beef Chili With Vegan Cheese On Top Of Crispy Home Made Fries.$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pastrami Bacon Fries
Grilled Pastrami, Beef Bacon, Grilled Onions and Crispy Fries Frizzled with Garlic Mayo & Chipotle$16.00
- Bulgolgi Fries
Madness With Our Home Made French Fries Loaded With Our Famous Bulgolgi Steak.$16.00
- BBQ Beef Fries
BBQ pulled beef, grilled onion, crispy fries, garlic mayo & chipotle$16.00
- Chicken Fingers
6 Juicy Chicken Tenders On Top Of Our Crispy Fries With Madness Western Suace.$16.00
- Chicken Wings
1 Pound Of Wings & Drumettes Your Choice Plain, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Spicy$17.00
- Chicken Poppers
Battered Small Piece Chicken Breast, On Top Of Fries , Your Choice Of Sauce.$16.00
- Shawarma Fries$18.00
Salads
- Original Cobb Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, corn, red onions, pastrami, beef bacon & grilled chicken breast, topped with garlic mayo$24.00
- Cesar Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romain Lettuce, Pastrami, Beef Bacon$24.00
- Chipotle Steak Salad
Grilled steak -tomato - cucumber - Corn Red onions - Pastrami - beef bacon - topped with chpotle aioli$26.00
- Crispy Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, corn, red onions, pastrami, beef bacon & breaded chicken breast, topped with garlic mayo$24.00
Bunz Gourmet Burgers
- Gourmet Burger
Our famous 1/4lb. beef patty topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles Chips & Red onion$15.00
- Vegan Cheese Burger
Our Famous 1/4lb. Beef Patty Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles chips Red Onion & Vegan Cheddar Cheese$16.00
- Turkey Bacon V.Cheese Burger
Our Famous 1/4lb. Beef Patty Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion Vegan Cheddar Cheese & Beef Bacon$20.00
- Western Burger
Our Famous 1/4lb. Beef Patty Topped With Homemade Onion Rings Lettuce ,Tomato, Pickles - Red Onion Smothered With Our Madness Western Sauce.$16.00
- Pastrami Burger
The Best of Both Worlds. A 1/4lb. Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Topped With Grilled Pastrami & Garlic Aioli$18.00
- Paris Burger
Our famous 1/4lb Beef Patty Topped With Grilled Pastrami, Fried Egg, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, & Spicy Diablo aioli.$18.00
- PB Burger
“Beef on Beef”….Our Juicy 1/4lb Beef Patty Topped With Tender Caramelized BBQ Pulled beef with Tomato, Coleslaw and Madness Aioli.$19.00
- Teriyaki Burger
A juicy 1/4lb. Beef Patty, Spring Mix, Tomato, Grilled Onion & Peppers, Grilled Pineapple & House Teriyaki Sauce!$18.00
- HD Burger
Our Famous 1/4lb Burger Patty, With Madness Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle Chips, Sautéed Onions, Topped with a Grilled Hot Dog Bites$20.00
- Crispy Salami Burger
Our 1/4lb Burger Patty, With Madness Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle chips, Yellow Mustard, Ketchup Topped With Grilled Salami$20.00
- Koobideh Burger
Marinated Ground Beef Kabob with Zafron, Onions, Salt & Pepper Topped with Lettuce, Grilled Tomato, Sumac Red Onions$19.00
- Monster Burger
Two of our 1/4 LB Burger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Beef Bacon, Pastrami, Onion Rings, Fried Egg, & Vegan Cheese.$29.00
- Pulled Beef BBQ
Our Famous BBQ Pulled Beef, Caramelized Onions with Madness Aioli$18.00
Bunz Subs
- Grilled Chicken Sub
Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic Aioli.$20.00
- Grilled Chicken Pesto Sub
Grilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Tomato, Pest Aioli$20.00
- Philly Cheese Steak Sub
The One & Only Kosher Finely Cut Steak, Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions, Vegan Cheese$22.00
- Pastrami & Bacon Sub
Pastrami, Candid Bacon, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Vegan Cheese, Chipotle Aioli.$23.00
- Veggie Fajita Sub
Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Bell Peppers, Avocado, & Cilantro$21.00
- Chicken Fajita Sub
Seasoned Grilled Chicken Cooked With Our In House Fajita Seasoning, Grilled Onions, & Bell Peppers$21.00
- Steak Fajita Sub
Seasoned Grilled Steak Cooked With Our In House Fajita Mix, Grilled Onions, & Bell Peppers$22.00
- Chicken Teriyaki Sub
Juicy Chicken Breast, Cucumber Sunomo & Teriyaki Sauce.$21.00
- Chicken Shawarma Sub
Chicken Shawarma With Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato,Grilled Onions, Israeli Pickles & Tahini$22.00
- Steak Shawarma Sub
Steak Shawarma With Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato,Grilled Onions, Israeli Pickles & Tahini$22.00
- Falafel Sub
Our In House Falafel, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Pickles, Tahini$18.00
Bunz Bird Burgers
- Crispy Chicken Burger
Juicy chicken breast dipped in our madness batter.$15.00
- Grilled Chicken Western Burger
Juicy Grilled Chicken Breast Topped With Handmade Onion Rings, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Madness Sauce.$15.00
- Crispy Chicken Teriyaki Burger
Juicy Crispy Chicken Breast, Dipped In Our Madness Batter, Asian Slaw, Cucumber Sunomo & Teriyaki Sauce.$15.00
- Grilled Chicken Burger
Juicy Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic Aioli.$16.00
- Grilled Chicken Pesto Burger
Grilled Chicken Breast - Tomato - Topped with Pesto Aioli Sauce.$16.00
Wraps
- Grilled Chicken Wrap
Juicy Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic Aioli$20.00
- Grilled Pesto Chicken Wrap
Juicy Grilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Tomato, With Pesto Aioli.$20.00
- Grilled Bacon Chicken Wrap
Juicy Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Topped With Beef Bacon.$24.00
- Grilled Chicken Club Wrap
Juicy Grilled Chicken Breast, Grilled Pastrami,Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic Aioli$24.00
- Grilled Chicken Western Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast , Filled With Hand Made Onion Rings, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Madness Western Sauce$23.00
- Steak Wrap
Thinly Sliced Pieces Of Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Chips$20.00
- Veggie Fajita Wrap
Rice, Beans, Bell Peppers, Avocado, & Cilantro$21.00
- Chicken Fajita Wrap
Chicken Breast, Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Bell-peppers, Avocado, & Cilantro$21.00
- Steak Fajita Wrap
Steak, Rice, Beans, Bell Peppers, Avocado & Cilantro$22.00
- Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Grilled Chicken Shawarma, Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, & Israeli Pickles$22.00
- Steak Shawarma Wrap
Grilled Steak Shawarma, Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, & Israeli Pickles$22.00
- Falafel Wrap
Our In House Falafel, Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Israeli Pickles,$18.00
Street Tacos
3 Soft/Hard Shell Tacos
- 3 Beef Tacos
3 Hard or Soft Tacos Seasoned Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Vegan Cheese.$21.00
- 3 Pollo Tacos
3 Your Choice Of Hard Or Soft Taco With Seasoned Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, & Vegan Cheese$21.00
- 3 Pulled Beef Tacos
3 Your Choice Hard Or Soft Shell Birria Style Cooked Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, & Vegan Cheese$21.00
- 3 Carne Asada Tacos
3 Your Choice Hard Or Soft Taco Shell With Seasoned Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, & Vegan Cheese$24.00
Drinks
Beverages
- Sprite$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Diet Coke Caffeine Free$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cream Soda$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Root Beer$3.50
- Black Cherry Soda$3.50
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Orange Crush$3.50
- Snapple Mango$3.50
- Snapple Peach$3.50
- Snapple Pink$3.50
- Snapple Strawberry Kiwi$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Snapple Raspberry$3.50
- Aqua Panna Water$3.00
- Mountain Spring Water 11.3$3.50
- Mountain Valley Sparkling 11.3$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Mountain Spring Water 16.9Fl$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mountain Valley Sparking 16.9$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pellegrino 16.9oz$3.00
