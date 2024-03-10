Kosher Madness

Omgggggg there are no words for this place. I still cant Believe that the food that we just ate was Kosher. I have been Kosher for the past 20 years of my life and ever since i yet to find a place that actually can serve delicious food and actually call it kosher until NOW!!!

Beyond delicious food, super flavorful every bite was so well made i still can’t believe it. My Entire family left, extremely happy and fulfilled with the portions. We had so much leftovers for the next day. Their dishes are large portions, and once again extremely delicious. I can’t believe I waited a whole month before I had the opportunity to go here but there’s nowhere else I will be going after this place. Everyone in my family was able to get something they loved from hamburgers to kabobs to Chinese food and way more.

I promise you haven’t had real good kosher food till you try it HAVE FUN ENJOY!!



