Kosher Madness
Come Experience The Madness!
Welcome to Kosher Madness
Welcome to Kosher Madness – Where Culinary Worlds Collide!
At Kosher Madness, we invite you on a gastronomic journey that transcends borders and captivates your senses. Nestled at the heart of Pico & La Cienega, our restaurant is more than just a dining experience; it's a celebration of flavors, cultures, and the artistry of fusion cuisine.
A Symphony of Tastes: Fast Casual Dining Meets Global Inspiration
Dive into a world of culinary creativity with our fast casual dining options, expertly crafted to satisfy every palate. From mouthwatering sandwiches to vibrant salads, each dish is a testament to our commitment to quality, freshness, and a dash of innovation.
Dine In•
Takeout•
Catering
Yakiko Madness
Where East Meets West in Culinary Harmony
Embark on a culinary adventure with our Asian Fusion offerings, a vibrant fusion of Eastern and Western flavors. Savor the complexity of Bulgolgi & Orange Chicken, the sizzling delights of Asian bowls, and the innovative small plates that redefine the boundaries of taste.
Persian Skewers
A Tantalizing Dance of Spices and Grilled Perfection
Indulge in the rich tapestry of Persian flavors as we bring you succulent skewers, marinated to perfection and grilled to your liking. Our Persian menu is a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, offering a symphony of kebabs, rice, and Pita Wraps.
Ta-eem Madness
Sun-Drenched Delights From Our Kitchen to Your Table
Let the azure Mediterranean inspire your dining experience with our range of Mediterranean delights. From the freshness of mezze platters to the heartiness of Shawarma, each dish transports you to the sun-soaked shores of the Mediterranean.
Burger Madness
Familiar Flavors, Extraordinary Experiences
Experience the comfort of American classics elevated to new heights. Our burgers, sandwiches, and entrees are a testament to the timeless appeal of American cuisine, reinvented with a touch of flair and creativity.
Fabulously tasty food! My son took me to dinner there this evening and we both had pargiot (grilled chicken thighs) on lafa. The meat was tender and incredibly flavorful cooked to perfection. I had mine with humus, Israeli salad and babaganush, all very tasty. The staff were nice, knowledgable, friendly and funny. After we ate and were leaving, Moshe the owner came to check on us and our meal! Very friendly atmosphere!
So delicious! Incredibly unique menu - you won't find kosher Korean bbq or ramen elsewhere in LA. My husband used to eat non-kosher and he said the Korean bbq tasted just like he remembered. My son is a picky eater and he loved the food as well - they serve classics such as burgers, schnitzel and fries. The staff was friendly and patiently explained the menu to us, as well as gave us suggestions as to what they recommend we try. Kosher Madness, we'll definitely be back!
Wow. This is the place to go if you're looking for quality food. I give them 5 stars! The Hostess was kind and explained the menu very well. This new spot has an amazing variety of different authentic food. I went with 6 people and we all ordered different things off the menu. I got the chicken thigh that was so juicy, it came with some side salads. My son got the Burger and said it was amazing! The others ordered the orange chicken, Kabab, and Schnitzel. The schnitzel was crispy and flavorful, the Kabab was juicy and the orange chicken was the best they've ever had. I will definitely go back and I'm sure it will just get better and better with time since they just opened. They definitely did not disappoint us!